News Local Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Residents and staff at the Panayia Care Home in Limassol are the first to have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Cyprus.

The first person in Cyprus to have taken the jab is Dr Anastasios Tsiftsis at Panayia Care Home, philenews reports sharing a video of the event:

Tsiftsis told reporters that he feels very optimistic and believes that today is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“The vaccine is safe and I hope people respond to the call of the medical community to show up and get it so that we help end the pandemic sooner rather than later,” he said.

“I trust science and this is why I took the vaccine today. I want to assure my fellow citizens that the vaccine is totally safe, many people took part in clinical research, the results have been published and we all agree that it is safe,” the doctor added.

Later at 11 am more inoculations will follow at the Ayios Georgios Care Home followed by the Lakis Droushotis rehabilitation centre around noon.

In Nicosia, inoculations have started from the Melathron Care Home at 9 am and in Famagusta doctors and nurses at the Referral Hospital will be vaccinated around 11 am.

The first batch of the inoculations arrived in Cyprus around noon on Boxing Day in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides who called the event an ’emotional moment’.

Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will be among the first to take the jab. He is scheduled to be inoculated on live TV on Monday morning to allay public concerns on the safety of the vaccine.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said yesterday that vaccines will be arriving in small quantities in the coming months but will gradually increase as other vaccines obtain approval.

Authorities have said that the jab is expected to be available for the general population around spring but the Health Ministry has already released on Friday instructions for the public together with a photo of the vaccination card.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleEurope rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Top Stories

Local

Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
Residents and staff at the Panayia Care Home in Limassol are the first to have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Cyprus. The first person in...
Read more
World

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Josephine Koumettou -
Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 19 C inland and on the coast...
Read more
Local

Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the...
Read more
World

Heartwarming photos from around the world to beat the pandemic blues

Josephine Koumettou -
A cat Santa from South Korea, child guardian angels from Germany and a drive-in carol service in the UK are among the subjects featured...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine, temperature edges up in the west

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 19 C inland and on the coast...
Read more
Local

Two more deaths, 25 new PCR cases, another 208 from rapid tests

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Saturday, a man aged 87 with underlying conditions who was being treated at the...
Read more
Local

Rapid antigen test locations on 27 December

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced the sites where the general public can take a free rapid antigen test on Sunday, 27 December. These are: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square...
Read more
Local

Vaccines land in Cyprus in presence of Health Minister, EU health commissioner (photos, video)

Josephine Koumettou -
The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived at Larnaca airport on Saturday around noon in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros