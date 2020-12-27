Vaccination against Covid-19 in Cyprus kicks-off in Limassol (photos, video)

Residents and staff at the Panayia Care Home in Limassol are the first to have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Cyprus.

The first person in Cyprus to have taken the jab is Dr Anastasios Tsiftsis at Panayia Care Home, philenews reports sharing a video of the event:

Tsiftsis told reporters that he feels very optimistic and believes that today is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“The vaccine is safe and I hope people respond to the call of the medical community to show up and get it so that we help end the pandemic sooner rather than later,” he said.

“I trust science and this is why I took the vaccine today. I want to assure my fellow citizens that the vaccine is totally safe, many people took part in clinical research, the results have been published and we all agree that it is safe,” the doctor added.

Later at 11 am more inoculations will follow at the Ayios Georgios Care Home followed by the Lakis Droushotis rehabilitation centre around noon.

In Nicosia, inoculations have started from the Melathron Care Home at 9 am and in Famagusta doctors and nurses at the Referral Hospital will be vaccinated around 11 am.

The first batch of the inoculations arrived in Cyprus around noon on Boxing Day in the presence of Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides who called the event an ’emotional moment’.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will be among the first to take the jab. He is scheduled to be inoculated on live TV on Monday morning to allay public concerns on the safety of the vaccine.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said yesterday that vaccines will be arriving in small quantities in the coming months but will gradually increase as other vaccines obtain approval.

Authorities have said that the jab is expected to be available for the general population around spring but the Health Ministry has already released on Friday instructions for the public together with a photo of the vaccination card.