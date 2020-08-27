Vacation in 96 hotels around Cyprus from as low as €60 per night

Today marks the official first day for the Ministry of Tourism’s new emergency plan to strengthen domestic tourism and the release of the list of 96 hotels taking part along with the prices they will offer per night.

The Plan will run from September 1 to November 30, 2020.

Tourist accommodations participating in this, offer:

» The maximum price of €80 per night for a double room with breakfast for the month of September.

» The maximum price of €70 per night for a double room with breakfast for the month of October.

» The maximum price of €60 per night for a double room with breakfast for the month of November.

Additionally, the Plan provides for the coverage of 25% of the cost of accommodation by the State Department including charges for children who will be staying in the same room with their parents.

Two nights are set as the minimum stay for use of above prices.

Detailed price lists of hotels by province:

» Famagusta

» Larnaca and mountains

» Limassol and mountains

» Nicosia, mountains and Tylliria

» Paphos and mountains