Use of tape lures results in 11-fold increase in capture rates of target birds

According to a research entitled “Tape lures swell bycatch on a Mediterranean island harbouring illegal bird trapping,” that was recently published in the reputable scientific magazine “Biology Letters,” the use of tape lures results in an 11-fold increase in capture rates of target species of birds.

The research took place between March and October 2016 and in September 2019 at nine localities in various habitats of Cyprus, with the use of tape lures of blackcap and Sardinian. Blackcap does not breed in Cyprus, but occurs in large numbers during migration in spring and autumn. The Sardinian warbler is found year round across the Mediterranean, including in Cyprus, where it is common and increasing in number. For the experimental session two mist nets were used, similar to the ones used by poachers, the one designated ‘experiment’ and the other ‘control.’ The nets were used legally after the relevant permission of the Cyprus Game Fauna Service. According to the results of the experiment, more birds were trapped in the experimental nets playing Blackcap or Sardinian warbler songs.

(philenews)