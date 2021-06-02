NewsLocalUse of sex videos with minors has increased

Use of sex videos with minors has increased

Complaints to the Office for Combating Cyber Crime about distribution of sex videos with minors have recently increased.

Photos or videos are usually send by young people aged 12-16 to other people in good faith however, it is then ascertained that this material is distributed to third parties.

It is also ascertained that children of a very young age have social media accounts or use the accounts of their parents where they upload sex videos, and their parents know nothing about it.

Police are appealing to parents to increase supervision of their children regarding the use of social media, particularly now that the summer period is starting.

By gavriella
