Use of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine in Cyprus, low

The 2021 findings from the largest European project in the science of wastewater analysis were revealed in Wastewater analysis and drugs — a European multi-city study, published by the Europe-wide SCORE group, in association with the EU drugs agency (EMCDDA). The project analysed wastewater in 75 European cities from 25 countries to explore the drug-taking behaviours of their inhabitants. This is the highest number of countries participating to date, despite continued COVID-19 disruption in the study period concerned. The SCORE group has been conducting annual wastewater monitoring campaigns since 2011, when 19 cities participated from 10 countries.

From Barcelona to Limassol and Oslo to Porto, the study analysed daily wastewater samples in the catchment areas of wastewater treatment plants over a one-week period between March and May 2021.

According to the findings, the use of methamphetamine in Cyprus remains below the average of other towns that participated. It is mostly used in Paphos and in some areas in Nicosia. Moreover, Cyprus is in the lowest places regarding the use of cocaine, ecstasy but also amphetamine. It is worth noting that the highest levels of these drugs were found in the area of Agia Napa-Paralimni.