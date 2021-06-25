Use of illicit substances increases after lockdown, study shows

Chairman of the Cyprus National Addictions Authority Dr. Christos Minas told a press conference on Friday that the use of all illicit substances showed a decrease during lockdown but noted that after the lockdown was lifted there was an increase in their use.

Speaking at the presentation of the Authority`s 2020 official review and on the occasion of the international day against drugs on June 26th, Dr. Mina referred to the urban wastewater study conducted by the Authority since 2012 with the Nireas International Water Research Centre of the University of Cyprus.

Mina said that during lockdown the use of all substances dropped as their concentrations in wastewater were very low. The exception was methamphetamine in the Pafos district, followed by Larnaka and Ayia Napa.

He added that after the lockdown measure was lifted in July 2020, there was an increase in the use of all illicit substances.

Furthermore, he said that during lockdown the purchase of illicit substances showed adaptability to new supply and user accessibility techniques and tricks.

In addition, he said that the new National Strategy 2021 – 2028 and the Action Plan 2021-2024, include for the first time both illegal and legal substances but also pathological gambling.

Meanwhile, addressing the event on behalf of the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, Chairman of the House Committee on Health Efthimios Diplaros said that the national strategy against addictions for for 2021-2028, was approved by the Council of Ministers and includes human-oriented and multifaceted actions in dealing with the problem.

He noted that this strategy demonstrates the state`s goal for a more human society, free of addictions.