Photos USA - Second day of virtual 2020 Democratic Convention

USA – Second day of virtual 2020 Democratic Convention

A production staff member cleans the podium and microphone because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett opened the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in person from its hosting site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A production staff member cleans the podium and microphone because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett opened the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention in person from its hosting site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.

Source:REUTERS/Brian Snyder

