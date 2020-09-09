US woman who broke quarantine fined €800

The 47-year-old woman who returned to Cyprus from the United States and did not comply with the 14-day quarantine as provided by the decrees of the Ministry of Health for the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic got off relatively easy with an €800 fine.

The 47-year-old participated in gatherings in Larnaca and Limassol resulting, as it emerged from tracing done by the Ministry of Health, in her infecting other persons with the coronavirus too.

The woman was brought before the court today and after admitting guilt she was sentenced to a fine of €800 which she paid immediately.

The court seems to have been lenient with the 47-year-old since she is a citizen of another country and she was not aware of the current legislation and decrees.