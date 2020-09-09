News Local US woman who broke quarantine fined €800

US woman who broke quarantine fined €800

The 47-year-old woman who returned to Cyprus from the United States and did not comply with the 14-day quarantine as provided by the decrees of the Ministry of Health for the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic got off relatively easy with an €800 fine.

The 47-year-old participated in gatherings in Larnaca and Limassol resulting, as it emerged from tracing done by the Ministry of Health, in her infecting other persons with the coronavirus too.

The woman was brought before the court today and after admitting guilt she was sentenced to a fine of €800 which she paid immediately.

The court seems to have been lenient with the 47-year-old since she is a citizen of another country and she was not aware of the current legislation and decrees.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSafety paramount in vaccine trials, suspensions “not unusual”, WHO says
Next articleAnastasiades to talk about Turkish provocations and threats to settle Varosha at MED7

Top Stories

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.251 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Economy

Assets under Management of Collective Investments up 5.3% in 2nd Quarter of 2020

Maria Bitar -
The value of Total Assets Under Management reached €7.97 billion in the second quarter of 2020, recording a 5.3% increase over the first quarter...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus’ trade deficit declines by an annual 12.5% in January – July 2020

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Trade Deficit declined by 12.5% for the period of January to July 2020 continuing its downward trend affected by the disruption caused by...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Military parade for Independence Day to take place without public’s presence due to pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The military parade which takes place every year in Cyprus on October 1st to mark its Independence Day will take place without the public's...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades to talk about Turkish provocations and threats to settle Varosha at MED7

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades will inform the leaders of the other six countries which participate in the group of the seven Mediterranean EU countries...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Three new coronavirus cases detected out of 2.251 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 3 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Military parade for Independence Day to take place without public’s presence due to pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The military parade which takes place every year in Cyprus on October 1st to mark its Independence Day will take place without the public's...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades to talk about Turkish provocations and threats to settle Varosha at MED7

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President Nikos Anastasiades will inform the leaders of the other six countries which participate in the group of the seven Mediterranean EU countries...
Read more
Local

Chaos at the illegal airport of Tymbou due to quarantine (video)

Maria Bitar -
Images of chaos were observed in the occupied areas after the imposition of a partial lockdown and a seven-day quarantine on those arriving from...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros