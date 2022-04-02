US State Department’s Nuland to visit Cyprus next week

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Cyprus on Thursday to engage with government officials and civil society for discussions on regional security, economic issues, and bilateral priorities.

This is what the US State Department announced late on Friday, adding that Nuland will visit France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Germany between Saturday and April 9.

“To further strengthen our bilateral relationships, emphasize our unified support for Ukraine, and coordinate on our response to the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war,” the State Department announcement also said.

“In France, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with her French, German, and UK counterparts. She will then lead an interagency delegation to Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, to engage with government officials and civil society for discussions on regional security, economic issues, and bilateral priorities,” it added.

In Germany, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with her G7 counterparts to discuss a full range of global issues and how to build back better from the pandemic.

Other senior members of the interagency delegation are Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Ilan Goldenberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson.

Deputy Assistant Secretaries Karen Sasahara and Jennifer Gavito will accompany the delegation in Turkey.