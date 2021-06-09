NewsLocalUS State Department eases Covid travel warning to Cyprus, Greece to Level...

US State Department eases Covid travel warning to Cyprus, Greece to Level 3

The US State Department has eased its travel warnings for a total of 61 countries including Cyprus and Greece to Level 3.

This means that people are now called to reconsider traveling to Cyprus due to Covid-19, whereas before they were advised to avoid visiting the island.

The new advisory follows a recommendation by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Two months ago, Cyprus and Greece and 80% of world countries, were classified as Level 4.

The State Department also urges US citizens to read its instructions and be aware that the epidemiological situation changes rapidly in various countries abroad.

By Annie Charalambous
