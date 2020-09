Two Combatant Craft Medium transport vessels of the US special navy forces are in Cyprus to participate in joint military drills with the National Guard.

According to a press release issued by Cyprus’ Defence Ministry, the drills begin on Saturday and will wrap up on September 20.

They are taking place in the framework of the bilateral relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the US.

The exercises involve cooperation on logistics and navigation issues.



(CNA)

FILE PHOTO