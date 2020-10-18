US senior official in Cyprus to discuss security cooperation with Defence Minister

US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper on Monday is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides (photo) in Nicosia to discuss security cooperation and defense trade.

Talks will also touch on plans to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) opportunities for Cyprus military personnel, a statement from the State Department said.

As well as new regulations allowing expanded access to non-lethal U.S. origin defense articles and services, controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

An official announcement in Nicosia on Sunday said no statements to the press will be made.