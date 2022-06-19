US President Joe Biden falls during bike ride in Delaware

NewsWorldUS President Joe Biden falls during bike ride in Delaware

U.S. President Joe Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday (June 18) as he stopped to greet supporters and media during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He appeared to be uninjured.

Biden, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts and a helmet, was finishing up his ride and fell as he approached the mixed group of supporters and media gathered at Cape Henlopen State Park.

The president who appeared to have fallen on his side was immediately surrounded by Secret Service who helped him to his feet.

Asked what caused him to topple off his bike, Biden tapped his shoe on the pedal of his bike.

“Have to take off these things. My foot got caught,” he said.

Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

The White House said no medical attention is needed.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” said a White House official, who did not wish to be named. “The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

Speaking to reporters, the president said he was in the process of making up his mind on easing U.S. tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

The president then rode away on his bike.

(Reuters)

