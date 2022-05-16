Mitsotakis-Biden meeting on Monday to also focus on energy plans that include Cyprus

US President Biden will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House later on Monday with energy and economic cooperation plans that also include Cyprus on the agenda.

The plans are part of a 3+1 mechanism (Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the US) to strengthen energy and economic cooperation between the participants and advance regional stability and prosperity.

“President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece to the White House. The Prime Minister’s visit provides an opportunity to affirm our strong bilateral partnership and to celebrate 201 years of Greek independence,” it said.

“The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression.

“They will discuss our close cooperation on global challenges, including climate change and energy security.

“The leaders will take stock of our joint efforts to promote global security through NATO, as well as our shared goals for peace and prosperity in the region.

“They will also celebrate the history, democratic values, and trade and investment links that have united our peoples and countries for generations,” it concluded.