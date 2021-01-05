US Homeland’s Wolf to discuss borders, migration, security issues with Cypriot officials

Visiting Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is meeting on Tuesday with Cypriot ministers to discuss issues related to borders, migration and security.

Wolf is to meet with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides, that of Interior Nicos Nouris and Justice and Public Order’s Emily Yiolitis.

Chistodoulides and Wolf also attended on Monday the ground-breaking ceremony of CYCLOPS, the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-Seas and Port Security in Larnaca.

The two Ministers will sign a declaration of intent between the two countries for cooperation on border security.

Later Wolf will jointly meet Nouris and Yiolitis before departing the Mediterranean island in the afternoon.

(CNA)