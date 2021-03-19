US expresses support for EuroAsia Interconnector project

The United States is “supportive of connecting distribution grids of mainland Europe to Cyprus and Israel via the EuroAsia Interconnector,” a spokesperson for the State Department has said.

The submarine cable will have a carrier capacity of 2,000 MW and total length of nearly 1,200 km.

The EU Project of Common Interest will allow the simultaneous transfer of power in either direction.

“It is a cost-effective and flexible route that can be used not only for electricity but as a platform to deploy other renewable energy sources,” the US official also said late on Thursday.

Turkey sent a diplomatic note to Greece and Israel claiming that it must seek “its permission before assuming work on a proposed undersea power cable in Eastern Mediterranean waters.”

The same spokesman also reiterated that the US “supports all efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” and welcomes the resumption of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey.