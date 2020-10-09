US Embassy: Opening of Varosha prevents talks

The opening of Varosha in against Resolutions 550 and 789 of the UN Security Council, and counterproductive for the resumption of talks for a Cyprus solution, the spokesman of the US Embassy in Nicosia told CNA.

As he said the US Embassy in Cyprus is closely monitoring developments on Varosha. The United States, he added, supports the efforts to de-escalate tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and continues to demand solution of the problems in Cyprus through dialogue and according to the international law.

(philenews/CNA)