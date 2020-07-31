US Embassy donates consumables, protective equipment to Cyprus

US Ambassador in Nicosia Judith Garber has handed over donated consumables and protective equipment to Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou to help in the island’s effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving Thursday’s donation Ioannou expressed readiness if it is necessary to support the United States and to contribute to the international effort to stem the health crisis, a press release by the Minsty also said.

On her part, Garber congratulated the government of Cyprus on the remarkable way in controlling the pandemic.

The phenomena we are witnessing in countries abroad and the cases reported on the island constitute proof that we will be dealing with this challenge for some time yet, she noted.

It is for this reason, in the context of the friendship between the two states that the US Embassy offers a quantity of consumables and protective equipment to the Ministry of Health, she said among other things.

She also announced that this is the first of many donations that will follow and will enhance cooperation between the two countries in dealing with the pandemic, the press release concludes.

(CNA)