US donates two mobile X-ray machines to Cyprus to be used for COVID-19 patients

The US has donated two mobile X-ray machines to Cyprus that will be used for COVID-19 patients in Nicosia and Larnaca General Hospitals.

One of the machines was handed over on Thursday morning by US Ambassador in Nicosia, Judith Garber, to the Minister of Health, Constantinos Ioannou, during a ceremony that took place at Nicosia General Hospital, in the presence of State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) officials.

Speaking during the ceremony, Garber thanked the Cyprus government for its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed profound gratitude to all of the healthcare workers for their dedication and sacrifice every day to try and keep everyone safe.

The Ambassador said that “the good news is that vaccines are now here and as President Biden has said the light at the end of the tunnel is going brighter and brighter. What’s been really clear is that no one country can address this pandemic alone. So I am really proud today to be able to donate these two X-ray machines at a value 164 thousand euros,” she added.

She noted that this is the fifth donation of medical equipment and supplies by the people of the US to the Republic of Cyprus, via the US European command that has provided direct COVID-19 assistance to 145 projects in 24 different countries.

Garber noted that this demonstrates that the fight against COVID-19 is truly a global effort. “My country has contributed 12.5 billion dollars for the global response, for vaccine, therapeutic development, preparedness in humanitarian assistance. We have donated 16 million vaccines worldwide for humanitarian purposes for those who are most in need and the Biden administration has pledged 2 billion dollars to COVAX” created to pool the global vaccine effort and ensure fairer distribution, she said, adding that an additional contribution is anticipated soon.

My message today is that we can beat this together, the Ambassador said, and thanked the Minister for his partnership.

On his part, Ioannou said that in these unprecedented times, Cyprus’ effort was enhanced by the contribution of the US Embassy. “Your strong support all these months was shown though acts of solidarity towards frontline health professionals at OKYpY’s hospitals.

He noted that the two X-ray machines the Embassy donates for the COVID units of Nicosia and Larnaca hospitals, are yet another proof of your valuable contribution. The portable machines will facilitate diagnosis and treatment for COVID patients, who cannot move because of their health condition, but also will be used in the future to offer better treatment to all patients, Ioannou said.

He thanked the Ambassador for her contribution in dealing with the pandemic.

Kyriakos Georgiou, OKYpY’s Executive General Director of the Nicosia directorate said that the relationship between the US Embassy and the State Health Services Organization has proven from the beginning most fruitful due to the willingness and personal efforts of the US Ambassador whom he thanked.

He noted that as a result of these efforts, the US Embassy has donated two digital mobile X-ray units one to be installed at Larnaca General Hospital and one at Nicosia General Hospital.

Georgiou said that such systems are essential in any modern hospital, and prove to be even more essential during a pandemic period, as the one we are living today, as they offer numerous advantages compared to the old analogue systems.

“In particular, they present a higher throughput, a quicker diagnosis, improved image quality and obviously less patient dose. The images acquired will automatically be transferred to our Picture Archiving and Communication System, which allows the immediate diagnosis from our physicians, anytime from anywhere they are, inside or even outside the hospital. It’s even possible to request if needed a second opinion from anyone around the globe,” he noted.