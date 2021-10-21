US delivers hardware and software equipment for CYCLOPS cyber training lab

The US has delivered hardware and software equipment to CSIRT-CY for the Cyber Training Lab “Cyclops” to operate in Larnaca next year.

In a ceremony on Thursday, Commissioner of Communications George Michaelides received from US Ambassador in Nicosia, Judith Garber hardware and software equipment for the Cyber Training Lab “Cyclops”.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Evangelos Savva, and the representative of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus, Symeon Zambas.

The equipment included 26 laptops and a number of peripherals, along with the relevant software and network equipment for training and capacity building purposes, a press release said.

The equipment falls within the scope of the US funded activities of the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security (CYCLOPS), the Cyprus – owned training centre that will serve as a regional training hub, focusing on areas related to security, including cybersecurity. The equipment will tangibly support the work of the Office of the Commissioner of Communications and of the Digital Security Authority in enhancing the cybersecurity capabilities at a national and regional level, the press release added.

Commissioner of Communications Michaelides, in his welcome speech, referred to the importance of CYCLOPS, as a training platform for active cooperation, at national, regional and international level and expressed strong support to the initiatives under this framework.

The Commissioner thanked the US government for their invaluable support and expressed readiness to further enhance the bilateral cooperation and regional cooperation in the area of cybersecurity.