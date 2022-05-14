NewsWorldUS defense chief calls for cease fire in Ukraine during phone call...

US defense chief calls for cease fire in Ukraine during phone call with Russia counterpart

Breakthrough talks have taken place between the US and the Russian defence minister – after months of refusal – on Friday May 13, 2022 with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine during his hour-long phone call with counterpart Sergei Shoigu, according to the Pentagon.

Austin said that while the call did not resolve any “acute issues” it was an important step in keeping lines of communication open.

Initiated by Mr Austin, the conversation marked the highest level American contact with a Russian official since the war began in late February.

