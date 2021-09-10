NewsLocalUS-Cyprus joint naval exercise in Limassol port area-PHOTOS

US-Cyprus joint naval exercise in Limassol port area-PHOTOS

Naval special operations forces from Cypriot Underwater Demolition Team and U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen on Friday morning carried out a joint exercise in Limassol port area.

The joint exercise was monitored by Minister of Defense Charalambos Petrides and US Ambassador Judith G. Garber, according to an official announcement.

“We know the importance of joint exercises like this and hope to continue working closely with our US partners in the future in order to promote peace and stability in our region,” Petrides said.

“Cyprus and the United States share a common policy and aspirations for security and stability in the region,” he added.

He also said the collective efforts enabling global operations increase interoperability in a maritime environment.

By Annie Charalambous
