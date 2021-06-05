US authorities asked to assist with Volunteerism Commissioner’s fake academic credentials probe

Cyprus has asked US authorities to assist with ongoing investigations into the academic qualifications of former Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki who was forced to resign following the discovery of falsified documents.

There seems to be discrepancies with the time Yiannaki states he was working as Assistant Professor at San Diego University, from 1989 to 1992, insiders told Philenews.

Yiannaki resigned 10 days ago following allegations that he manipulated high school grades on his report card and included a fake civil engineering college degree on his resume.

Police investigators said they have received all documents and certificates of qualifications submitted to the Cyprus Youth Organisation by the discredited commissioner. This is where his high profile public career had begun.

Investigators have also begun taking testimony from various individuals connected to Yiannaki’s employment.

Testimony will include the current president of the Organisation, employees that handled the employment of Yiannaki or worked with him, as well as an Audit Office senior staff member.