News World US approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, mass-inoculation in less than 24 hours

US approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, mass-inoculation in less than 24 hours

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.

At the same time, U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension.

Last-minute preparations for the vaccine rollout came as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 300,000 to date, capping weeks of ominously surging infections and hospitalizations that have strained healthcare systems to their limits.

Another 2,902 U.S. deaths were reported on Thursday, a day after a record 3,253, a pace projected to continue over the next two to three months even as distribution of available vaccine supplies ramps up.

The first shots are expected to be administered within days, spearheading an effort widely seen as pivotal in ultimately vanquishing a pandemic that has upended daily life in the United States and devastated its economy. President Donald Trump said on Friday night that vaccinations would begin in less than 24 hours.

Moving with unprecedented speed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc with its German partner BioNTech.

Britain, Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico have already approved the Pfizer vaccine, and the U.S. advisory panel is due to review a second vaccine, from Moderna Inc, next week.

Other vaccine candidates are in the works as the United States gears up for a campaign evocative of the polio inoculations for children during the 1950s and 1960s.

Delivery companies United Parcel Service and FedEx Corp stood ready to ship millions of doses across the country, giving top priority to the vaccines over other packages on their airplanes and trucks.

Plans call for U.S. marshals to provide security for vaccine shipments from manufacturing facilities to distribution sites, including acting as escorts for delivery trucks.

New York City officials announced plans to open a vaccine command center across the street from City Hall on Monday to coordinate distribution throughout the nation’s largest city. Particular attention will be paid to 27 hard-hit neighborhoods largely populated by ethnic minorities, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“This is unprecedented because it’s not just about logistics, it’s about making sure we win public trust, it’s about ensuring equity,” de Blasio told a news briefing.

New York state expects to receive 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week of Dec. 21, on top of the 170,000 Pfizer doses coming this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus signs Berlin Declaration on Value-based Digital Government
Next articleNot so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe

Top Stories

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.87 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 69.87 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,828​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
Local

Seventy-six citizens, one premise fined over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 76 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of...
Read more
Local

Bills drafted on referral of substance-addicted inmates to therapeutic communities

Annie Charalambous -
The island’s Commissioner for Legislation has prepared two bills on the referral of substance-addicted inmates to therapeutic communities for rehabilitation providing that time spent...
Read more
Local

Cabinet approves regulations on proper disposal of expired medications

Annie Charalambous -
The Cabinet has approved much-needed regulations on the disposal of the massive volume of expired or unwanted medications that amasses all across Cyprus, Philenews...
Read more
World

Not so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe

Annie Charalambous -
Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.87 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 69.87 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,828​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Not so Merry Christmas looms for coronavirus-hit Europe

Annie Charalambous -
Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family...
Read more
World

EU’s Von der Leyen: Brexit stances ‘remain apart’

gavriella -
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a...
Read more
World

Nobel Peace Prize Forum 2020

gavriella -
Former WHO leader Gro Harlem Brundtland talks with Norway's Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide and moderator Christian Borch during the digital broadcast of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros