US advise citizens not to travel to Cyprus due to country’s high level of Covid-19

The US embassy in Nicosia on Thursday posted a travel advisory that calls on US citizens not to travel to Cyprus because of a very high level of Covid-19 in the country.

The advisory follows the issuing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Cyprus.

Level 4 indicates a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

In addition, the embassy also said that it has resumed limited services to U.S. citizens.

And that appointments are available on their website.

As for Adult passport renewals, these are now available by mail instead of coming to the U.S.