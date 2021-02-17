News Local US actor the victim of traffic accident in Paphos

US actor Ahab O’Hary was the victim of the fatal car accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Agia Varvara-Axylou road, of the Paphos district.

The 59-year-old actor was living permanent in Paphos and specifically in the community of Pentalia where he had a house.

He had friendly relations with the local community and was loved by everyone.

As an actor he had participated in many films and travel documentaries.

According to the police, his car was reverse due to human negligence or speed.

He was taken to hospital but the doctor on duty simply confirmed his death.

Read More: Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

(philenews)

By gavriella
