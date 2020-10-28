Urgent call for additional staff at Famagusta General, ‘tough night’ yesterday, director says

The Scientific Advisor of the Famagusta General has launched an urgent appeal for additional doctors, nurses and other staff, as the referral institution for covid-19 is facing increasing difficulties due to a rise in new cases needing hospital care.

Speaking to CNA, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that last night was one of the toughest for the Referral Institution as staff were not able to cope with the additional number of people being treated.

She said that five nurses were needed for the morning, four in the afternoon and four in the evening.

The hospital only had four nurses in the morning, with three the rest of the day, which was exhausting for staff, as it also took on ‘difficult cases from other hospitals, without knowing their condition’.

Hadjiyianni noted that certain covid patients needed immediate intubation following their arrival at the hospital, with one being transferred to the Nicosia ICU.

‘We have been expecting doctors, nurses, ward assistants and cleaners for days’, she added, with people working up to 12 hour shifts.