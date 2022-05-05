Urgent appeal for blood donation

NewsLocalUrgent appeal for blood donation

The House Health Committee and the Panyprian Thalassaemia Association on Thursday issued an urgent appeal for blood donations since approximately 100-120 transfusions per week are postponed due to lack of blood.

Following the meeting, House Committee President Efthymios Diplaros urgently appealed to donors but also to people who have donated blood so far to do it since there are serious needs.

President of the Thalassaemia Association Miltos Miltiadous said that there are 650 persons with thalassaemia in Cyprus who are currently suffering since several transfusions are postponed every week with consequences on their health.

By gavriella
