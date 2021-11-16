NewsLocalUrban taxi drivers went on indefinite strike in Nicosia, traffic jams caused

Urban taxi drivers went on indefinite strike in Nicosia, traffic jams caused

Taxis
Taxis

Urban taxi drivers on Tuesday morning went on an indefinite strike in Nicosia and this has affected traffic in many of the capital’s main roads.

Specifically, Strovolos and Athalassa avenues have been confronted with traffic jams as police urge drivers to keep calm.

The road blockage takes places in the area near the Presidential Palace roundabout.

That’s why drivers were urged to alternatively use the Acropolis and Nikis avenues in Strovolos and Archangelos Avenue, Parisinos and Griva Digeni avenues in Engomi.

The outraged taxi drivers cite discrimination against them, saying that police officers are trying to prevent them from crossing to the breakaway north for cheaper petrol.

Supported by the Pancyprian intercity taxis, the work stoppage started at 6.30am.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAbu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey after years of tension, he was in Cyprus last week
Next articleGreek Premier meets UK’s Johnson in London, bilateral and regional issues to be discussed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros