Urban taxi drivers went on indefinite strike in Nicosia, traffic jams caused

Urban taxi drivers on Tuesday morning went on an indefinite strike in Nicosia and this has affected traffic in many of the capital’s main roads.

Specifically, Strovolos and Athalassa avenues have been confronted with traffic jams as police urge drivers to keep calm.

The road blockage takes places in the area near the Presidential Palace roundabout.

That’s why drivers were urged to alternatively use the Acropolis and Nikis avenues in Strovolos and Archangelos Avenue, Parisinos and Griva Digeni avenues in Engomi.

The outraged taxi drivers cite discrimination against them, saying that police officers are trying to prevent them from crossing to the breakaway north for cheaper petrol.

Supported by the Pancyprian intercity taxis, the work stoppage started at 6.30am.