Urban taxi drivers continue their protest in Agios Dometios

Urban taxi drivers started their work stoppage this morning at 6.30am. This has affected traffic in many of the capital’s main roads.

Specifically, the protest started from Strovolos and Athalassa avenues so drivers were urged to alternatively use the Acropolis and Nikis avenues in Strovolos and Archangelos Avenue, Parisinos and Griva Digeni avenues in Engomi.

The outraged taxi drivers cite discrimination against them, saying that police officers are trying to prevent them from crossing to the breakaway north for cheaper petrol.

The protest has now been completed in Strovolos area and will continue at Dimokratias Street in Agios Dometios.

By gavriella
