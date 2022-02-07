Upgrading of the Vaccination Portal software

The Ministry of Health informs that the upgrading of the Vaccination Portal has been completed, in order to better serve citizens.

Following approval by the National Vaccination Committee, the appointment arrangement for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can be arranged after two months have elapsed since the first dose.

At the same time, from now on, a vaccination appointment can be arranged for the administration of a booster/3rd dose of an mRNA two-dose vaccine different from the one administered at the initial vaccination scheme, as regards Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines or the booster/2nd dose in the case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, as of Sunday 13 February at 11 p.m., the booster dose can be arranged after five months have elapsed since the completion of the initial vaccination, based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers dated 2 February.

It is also noted that in case an individual misses his/her appointment for vaccination, the appointment is automatically cancelled and he/she can re-schedule a new appointment on another date.