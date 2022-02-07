NewsLocalUpgrading of the Vaccination Portal software

Upgrading of the Vaccination Portal software

Vaccination13
Vaccination13

The Ministry of Health informs that the upgrading of the Vaccination Portal has been completed, in order to better serve citizens.

Following approval by the National Vaccination Committee, the appointment arrangement for the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can be arranged after two months have elapsed since the first dose.

At the same time, from now on, a vaccination appointment can be arranged for the administration of a booster/3rd dose of an mRNA two-dose vaccine different from the one administered at the initial vaccination scheme, as regards Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines or the booster/2nd dose in the case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition, as of Sunday 13 February at 11 p.m., the booster dose can be arranged after five months have elapsed since the completion of the initial vaccination, based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers dated 2 February.

It is also noted that in case an individual misses his/her appointment for vaccination, the appointment is automatically cancelled and he/she can re-schedule a new appointment on another date.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo matches for 20th matchday of the Cyta Championship
Next article26-year-old remanded over attempted murder in January

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros