News Local Upgrading Cyprus' defence constitutes urgent need, DM says

Upgrading Cyprus’ defence constitutes urgent need, DM says

Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides has said that strengthening and upgrading the Republic of Cyprus defence constitutes an urgent need, given the fact that:

— The Cyprus problem remains unresolved.

— Turkish occupation forces continue to remain on the island.

— Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone are becoming increasingly provocative and aggressive.

Speaking on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the new students at the military schools in Greece, which took place at the Elias Papakyriakou camp in Nicosia, the Minister noted that the National Guard not only has the role of deterrence and ensuring the security of the country, but is now considered as imperative that it addresses modern security challenges, asymmetric threats and has measures to tackle hybrid warfare.

Referring to the students, he assured them that both the leadership of the National Guard and he himself personally, will always be by their side to give them the necessary support.

We firmly believe, he said, “that our human resources are the most valuable component of the National Guard and therefore must be supported by the state”.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleOccupied areas in a panic as prices of food rocketed due to the pandemic
Next articleFinal building permit issued for Egypt–Cyprus electricity interconnection station

Top Stories

Local

Suspension of military service for those set to study in Britain

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers has decided the temporary suspension of service of the 2020 B' conscripts. With this decision, new recruits who secured a place...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Thursday night

Maria Bitar -
A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for tonight as these are set to reach a minimum of 26°C inland. The alert...
Read more
World

Merkel says response to Navalny poisoning depends on Russia

Maria Bitar -
Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that any German or European response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny depends on whether Russia...
Read more
Local

US wishes to damage relations between Moscow – Nicosia, Osadchiy says

Maria Bitar -
Stanislav Osadchiy Ambassador of the Russian Federation, has expressed Russia's surprise by the statement of the US Ambassador Judith Garber regarding Russia and its...
Read more
in-cyprus

Temperatures to reach 45-46 °C on Friday – an all-time record for the island

Maria Bitar -
Dangerous heat is forecast for Friday as temperatures are set to rise to 45-46°C inland according to the Meteorological Service's director Dr. Kleanthis Nicolaides. The...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Suspension of military service for those set to study in Britain

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers has decided the temporary suspension of service of the 2020 B' conscripts. With this decision, new recruits who secured a place...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures for Thursday night

Maria Bitar -
A yellow alert for extremely high temperatures is in effect for tonight as these are set to reach a minimum of 26°C inland. The alert...
Read more
Local

US wishes to damage relations between Moscow – Nicosia, Osadchiy says

Maria Bitar -
Stanislav Osadchiy Ambassador of the Russian Federation, has expressed Russia's surprise by the statement of the US Ambassador Judith Garber regarding Russia and its...
Read more
Local

Final building permit issued for Egypt–Cyprus electricity interconnection station

Maria Bitar -
The Republic of Cyprus has issued the final building permit for the Egypt-Cyprus electricity interconnection EuroAfrica Interconnector. EuroAfrica Interconnector is the official project developer of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros