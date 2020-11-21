Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the rapid antigen testing locations in Nicosia have changed due to weather conditions.
It said in particular that the Eleftheria Square and the Athienitis supermarket stations have closed for today and have been moved to the Mall of Cyprus.
The table of testing locations for today, 21 November, has therefore been updated as follows:
|District
|Location
|Time
|Paphos
|
|8 am-5 pm
|2. Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue (in front of the Citizen Service Centre)
|8 am-5 pm
|3. Panayias Chrysoaematousis Church, Chlorakas
|9 am-7 pm
|Limassol
|
|8 am-5 pm
|2. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra
|8 am-5 pm
|3. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides)
|9 am-5 pm
|4. Molos – Caffe Nero area
|8 am-5 pm
|5. Molos – Old Port
|8 am-5 pm
|Larnaca
|
|8 am-5 pm
|2. Kiti community council
|8 am-5 pm
|3. Europe Square
|8 am-5 pm
|4. Jumbo car park
|8 am-5 pm
|Famagusta
|
|8 am-5 pm
|Nicosia
|
|8 am-5 pm
|2. Alphamega supermarket car park, Engomi
|8 am-5 pm
|3. Dali Outpatient Clinic
|8 am-7 pm
|4. Junction of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island)
|8 am-5 pm
|5. Mall of Cyprus (1st floor)
|8 am-5 pm