News Local Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the rapid antigen testing locations in Nicosia have changed due to weather conditions.

It said in particular that the Eleftheria Square and the Athienitis supermarket stations have closed for today and have been moved to the Mall of Cyprus.

The table of testing locations for today, 21 November, has therefore been updated as follows:

District Location Time
Paphos
  1. Papantoniou supermarket car park (Ellados Avenue)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue (in front of the Citizen Service Centre) 8 am-5 pm
3. Panayias Chrysoaematousis Church, Chlorakas 9 am-7 pm
Limassol
  1. Gregori Afxendiou Square (district administration office)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Alfamega supermarket car park, Linopetra 8 am-5 pm
3. Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides) 9 am-5 pm
4. Molos – Caffe Nero area 8 am-5 pm
5. Molos – Old Port 8 am-5 pm
Larnaca
  1. Livadia (Stelios Andreou supermarket car park)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Kiti community council 8 am-5 pm
3. Europe Square 8 am-5 pm
4. Jumbo car park 8 am-5 pm
Famagusta
  1. Panayias Eleousis Church, Liopetri
 8 am-5 pm
Nicosia
  1. Mall of Cyprus (ground floor)
 8 am-5 pm
2. Alphamega supermarket car park, Engomi 8 am-5 pm
3. Dali Outpatient Clinic 8 am-7 pm
4. Junction of Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues (in front of Coffee Island) 8 am-5 pm
5. Mall of Cyprus (1st floor) 8 am-5 pm
By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid antigen test today
Next articleViolence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Top Stories

Local

Turkey extends Oruc Reis Navtex to 29 November

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkey said on Saturday it was extending the naval maritime notice (Navtex) of its Oruc Reis ship until 29 November. Along with two other ships,...
Read more
Local

EU Commissioner Kyriakides signs vaccine contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Josephine Koumettou -
European Commissioner on Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides signed on Friday EU`s 5th vaccine contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, as adopted...
Read more
Local

Mall shops in Limassol, Paphos struggling amid local lockdowns

Josephine Koumettou -
Store owners in Limassol and Paphos shopping malls are in dire straits following local lockdowns enforced there on 13 November. Speaking to the daily Phileleftheros,...
Read more
World

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Josephine Koumettou -
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to...
Read more
Local

Updates to rapid testing sites in Nicosia due to rain

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the rapid antigen testing locations in Nicosia have changed due to weather conditions. It said in particular that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Turkey extends Oruc Reis Navtex to 29 November

Josephine Koumettou -
Turkey said on Saturday it was extending the naval maritime notice (Navtex) of its Oruc Reis ship until 29 November. Along with two other ships,...
Read more
Local

EU Commissioner Kyriakides signs vaccine contract with BioNTech-Pfizer

Josephine Koumettou -
European Commissioner on Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides signed on Friday EU`s 5th vaccine contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, as adopted...
Read more
Local

Mall shops in Limassol, Paphos struggling amid local lockdowns

Josephine Koumettou -
Store owners in Limassol and Paphos shopping malls are in dire straits following local lockdowns enforced there on 13 November. Speaking to the daily Phileleftheros,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid antigen test today

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday evening an updated list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros