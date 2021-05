UPDATED Rapid antigen testing units – 21 May 2021

On Friday, 21 May, the testing units will be operating in the following areas:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Lemesos (24 units) Agios Ioannis Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Nicolaos Lyceum 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. ‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Apollon” Stadium, Agios Antonios (indoor sports hall) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Laniteio Lyceum 1.30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tsireio Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Polemidia Gymnasium 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia (rear side) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Ypsonas Town Hall Square 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Linopetra Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Zakaki Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 5 p.m. My Mall Limassol 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Municipal parking area, former ‘Skaros’ Tavern, Germasogeia 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Athanasios Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Erimi Community Stadium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agias Filaxeos Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Amphitheatre of Mouttagiaka 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pissouri Central Square 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Trachoni Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Exhibition hall “Aphrodite Amathusia”, Agios Tyhonas (Amathounta Avenue) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Larnaka (14 units) Agios Georgios Lyceum, Larnaka 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Petrakis Kyprianou Gymnasium, Larnaka 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Nicolaos Church, Drosia 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares Area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Livadia Lyceum 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Kition Athletic Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Aradippou Sunday Schools (11, 1st April Avenue) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Aradippou Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kiti Gymnasium 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Oroklini Old Community Council (1, Armonias Street) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Xylofagou Cultural Events Hall 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Athienou Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kalavasos Square (next to the Museum) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Aradippou Industrial Area (Andreou Brothers parking area – MAKITA) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lefkosia (27 units) Lefkotheo Indoor Gym, Egkomi 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. European University Cyprus, Egkomi (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. University of Nicosia, Egkomi (UNESCO Amphitheatre) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia (area under the bridge) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Dometios Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Archbishop Makarios III Gymnasium, Platy, Aglantzia 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Aglantzia Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Palouriotissa Gymnasium (entrance from Lysippou Street) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Latsia Lyceum (“Sotiris Messios” Athletic Centre) 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Georgios Lyceum, Lakatamia 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Mall of Cyprus, Strovolos (underground parking area) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. C’ Technical School, Strovolos (Archaggelos area) 1.30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Vasileios Gymnasium, Strovolos 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Constantinoupoleos Gymnasium, Strovolos 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. GSP Stadium, Strovolos (South Grandstand, N2 parking area) 9 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Acropolis Lyceum (entrance from Patroclou Kokkinou Street) 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Charalambos Church, Geri 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Nicolaos Church, Kato Deftera 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Nicosia Mall 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Kokkinotrimithia District Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dali Lyceum 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Events Hall near Lympia Primary School 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peristerona Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. «Triptolemos» Union, Evrychou 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Anthoupoli Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pafos (7 units) Apostolos Pavlos Gymnasium, Pafos (entrance near Famous Sports) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street) 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Stelios Kyriakides” Stadium, Pafos (West Grandstand, A1 Gate, former Pafiako Stadium) 7.30 a.m. – 7 p.m. King’s Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Geroskipou Sculpture Park 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Emba Gymnasium 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Polemi Gymnasium and Lyceum 1.30 p.m. – 7.30 p.m. Ammochostos (7 units) Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 7.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Parking area of ‘Zorbas’ Bakery, Paralimni (next to the Kapparis roundabout) 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ammochostos District Land Office, Paralimni 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kokkinochoria Panos Ioannou Gymnasium, Frenaros 8.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. Agia Napa Square 1 p.m.-7 p.m. “Onisilos” Union, Sotira 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Deryneia Municipal Amphitheatre 8.30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

It is clarified that citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.