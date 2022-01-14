Updated list of countries where traditional postal services are offered

The Cyprus Post announces that there has been an updated list of countries, in which the traditional postal services (regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, parcels, EMS /Datapost if applicable etc.) are offered.
Therefore, items of the above services are sent to the following destinations:
1. Albania (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Bahrain
5. Belarus
6. Belgium
7. Bosnia and Herzegovina
8. Brazil
9. Bulgaria
10. Canada
11. Chile (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
12. China
13. Croatia
14. Czech Republic
15. Denmark
16. Egypt
17. Estonia
18. Finland
19. France
20. Germany
21. Greece
22. Hong Kong
23. Hungary
24. Iceland (14/01/2022)
25. India
26. Indonesia
27. Iran
28. Iraq
29. Ireland
30. Italy
31. Israel
32. Japan
33. Jordan
34. Kenya
35. Korea
36. Kuwait
37. Latvia
38. Lebanon
39. Lithuania
40. Luxembourg
41. Malaysia (14/01/2022)
42. Malta
43. Morocco
44. Mauritius (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
45. Mexico (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
46. Moldova
47. Monaco (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
48. Montenegro (14/01/2022)
49. Netherlands
50. New Zealand (14/01/2022)
51. Nigeria
52. North Macedonia (14/01/2022)
53. Norway
54. Oman
55. Pakistan
56. Philippines
57. Poland
58. Portugal
59. Qatar
60. Reunion (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
61. Romania
62. Russia
63. Saudi Arabia
64. Serbia
65. Singapore
66. Slovakia
67. Slovenia
68. South Africa
69. Spain
70. Sri Lanka
71. Sweden
72. Switzerland
73. Taiwan
74. Tanzania
75. Thailand
76. Turkey (14/01/2022)
77. UAE
78. Ukraine
79. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
80. USA
81. Vietnam (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)
The public is reminded that the delivery of mail is not done under normal conditions. As a result, the transport, handling and delivery of items to the countries of destination is delayed.
Furthermore, it is noted that every possible effort is being made to add more destinations, which will be announced as soon as this is feasible.
It is also reminded that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.