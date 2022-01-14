Updated list of countries where traditional postal services are offered

The Cyprus Post announces that there has been an updated list of countries, in which the traditional postal services (regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, parcels, EMS /Datapost if applicable etc.) are offered.

Therefore, items of the above services are sent to the following destinations:

1. Albania (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Bahrain

5. Belarus

6. Belgium

7. Bosnia and Herzegovina

8. Brazil

9. Bulgaria

10. Canada

11. Chile (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

12. China

13. Croatia

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Egypt

17. Estonia

18. Finland

19. France

20. Germany

21. Greece

22. Hong Kong

23. Hungary

24. Iceland (14/01/2022)

25. India

26. Indonesia

27. Iran

28. Iraq

29. Ireland

30. Italy

31. Israel

32. Japan

33. Jordan

34. Kenya

35. Korea

36. Kuwait

37. Latvia

38. Lebanon

39. Lithuania

40. Luxembourg

41. Malaysia (14/01/2022)

42. Malta

43. Morocco

44. Mauritius (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

45. Mexico (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

46. Moldova

47. Monaco (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

48. Montenegro (14/01/2022)

49. Netherlands

50. New Zealand (14/01/2022)

51. Nigeria

52. North Macedonia (14/01/2022)

53. Norway

54. Oman

55. Pakistan

56. Philippines

57. Poland

58. Portugal

59. Qatar

60. Reunion (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

61. Romania

62. Russia

63. Saudi Arabia

64. Serbia

65. Singapore

66. Slovakia

67. Slovenia

68. South Africa

69. Spain

70. Sri Lanka

71. Sweden

72. Switzerland

73. Taiwan

74. Tanzania

75. Thailand

76. Turkey (14/01/2022)

77. UAE

78. Ukraine

79. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

80. USA

81. Vietnam (14/01/2022 Letter mail and Parcels only)

The public is reminded that the delivery of mail is not done under normal conditions. As a result, the transport, handling and delivery of items to the countries of destination is delayed.

Furthermore, it is noted that every possible effort is being made to add more destinations, which will be announced as soon as this is feasible.

It is also reminded that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.