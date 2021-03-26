Updated list of countries where regular postal services are provided

Authorities on Friday released an updated list of countries in which regular postal services are provided.

That is regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, EPG parcels, EMS /Datapost if applicable.

They also reminded that delays will be observed in the handling, transportation and delivery at the final destination for all postal services.

And that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.

The updated list includes the following countries:

AUSTRALIA, AUSTRIA, BAHRAIN, BELGIUM, BRASIL (only EMS/Datapost), BULGARIA, CANADA, CHINA, CROATIA, CZECH REPUBLIC, DENMARK, EGYPT, ESTONIA, FINLAND, FRANCE, GERMANY, GREAT BRITAIN, GREECE, HONG KONG, HUNGARY, INDIA, INDONESIA, IRAQ, IRELAND, ITALY, JAPAN, JORDAN, KENYA, KOREA, KUWAIT, LATVIA, LEBANON, LITHUANIA, MAROCO, NETHERLANDS, NIGERIA (new destination as from March 29), NORWAY, OMAN, PAKISTAN, PHILIPPINES, POLAND, PORTUGAL, ROMANIA, RUSSIA, SAUDI ARABIA, SINGAPORE, SLOVAKIA (new destination as from March 29), SOUTH AFRICA, SPAIN, SRI LANKA, SWEDEN, SWITZERLAND, TAIWAN, TANZANIA, THAILAND, UAE, USA