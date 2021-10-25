Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services are offered

NewsLocalUpdated list of countries in which the traditional postal services are offered

Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services (regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, EPG parcels, EMS/Datapost if applicable etc) are offered:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belarus
  5. Belgium
  6. Bosnia And Herzegovina
  7. Brazil
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Canada
  10. China
  11. Croatia
  12. Czech Republic
  13. Denmark
  14. Egypt
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hong Kong
  21. Hungary
  22. India
  23. Indonesia
  24. Iran
  25. Iraq
  26. Ireland
  27. Italy
  28. Israel
  29. Japan
  30. Jordan
  31. Kenya
  32. Korea
  33. Kuwait
  34. Latvia
  35. Lebanon
  36. Lithuania
  37. Luxembourg
  38. Malta
  39. Morocco
  40. Moldova
  41. The Netherlands
  42. Nigeria
  43. Norway
  44. Omman
  45. Pakistan
  46. Philippines
  47. Poland
  48. Portugal
  49. Qatar (new destination)
  50. Romania
  51. Russia
  52. Saudi Arabia
  53. Serbia
  54. Singapore
  55. Slovakia
  56. Slovenia
  57. South Africa
  58. Spain
  59. Sri Lanka
  60. Sweden
  61. Switzerland
  62. Taiwan
  63. Tanzania
  64. Thailand
  65. UAE
  66. Ukraine
  67. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
  68. USA

It is also noted that mail flow is not conducted under regular circumstances. Hence, delays will be observed in the handling, transportation and delivery at the final destination for all postal services.

Every possible effort will be made to add more destinations, which will be announced as soon as this will be feasible.

It is reminded that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.

By gavriella
