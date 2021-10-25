Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services are offered

Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services (regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, EPG parcels, EMS/Datapost if applicable etc) are offered:

Australia Austria Bahrain Belarus Belgium Bosnia And Herzegovina Brazil Bulgaria Canada China Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Egypt Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Italy Israel Japan Jordan Kenya Korea Kuwait Latvia Lebanon Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Morocco Moldova The Netherlands Nigeria Norway Omman Pakistan Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar (new destination) Romania Russia Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania Thailand UAE Ukraine United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland USA

It is also noted that mail flow is not conducted under regular circumstances. Hence, delays will be observed in the handling, transportation and delivery at the final destination for all postal services.

Every possible effort will be made to add more destinations, which will be announced as soon as this will be feasible.

It is reminded that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.