Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services are offered

Updated list of countries in which the traditional postal services (regular mail, registered, insured mail, parcels, EPG parcels, EMS/Datapost if applicable etc) are offered:
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Italy
- Israel
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kenya
- Korea
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Morocco
- Moldova
- The Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Omman
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar (new destination)
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- UAE
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- USA
It is also noted that mail flow is not conducted under regular circumstances. Hence, delays will be observed in the handling, transportation and delivery at the final destination for all postal services.
Every possible effort will be made to add more destinations, which will be announced as soon as this will be feasible.
It is reminded that the international premium courier service Quickpost is offered to most destinations worldwide, for express items.