Update: Two positive Covid-19 cases from repatriations

 

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations, the Health Ministry said late on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the ministry had announced no new Covid-19 cases from a total of 422 tests that did not include any repatriations.

However, the Health Ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit later issued an update.

No new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday

It said that it had been notified by one of the labs with which it cooperates that two people from a total of 484 tests from repatriations had tested positive.

It added that procedures have been set in motion regarding their close contacts.

This means that the results of 906 tests were announced today.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 972.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Useful Links

