UPDATE- Twenty-five new coronavirus cases today out of 2,950 tests total

According to an update the Ministry’s Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has received it is announced that 10 additional new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of 59 tests carried out today.

The new cases detected are footballers and members of the Nea Salamina football club.

Investigation of the incidents and tracking of their contacts has already begun, whilst, after consultation between the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit and Cyprus’ Football Association, the relevant protocol has been activated.

Therefore, based on the new data, the new cases for today out of a total of 2,950 tests carried out are 25.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 1,590.

Read more: Fifteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,891 tests