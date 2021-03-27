“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A protest march entitled “OS Dame” meaning “Up to Here” is currently taking place in Nicosia, from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace.

The organizers, as they say, are expressing their social anger against the state authoritarianism, the police suppression, the government corruption, the racist policies and the failed management of the pandemic that has not ended.

Following the grandiose march of 20 February and the de facto abolishment of the decree prohibiting gatherings, the protesters are stressing that “we are still living in a regime limiting individual and collective freedoms.”