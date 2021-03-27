News Local “Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

“Up to Here” protest march toward the Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A protest march entitled “OS Dame” meaning “Up to Here” is currently taking place in Nicosia, from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace.

The organizers, as they say, are expressing their social anger against the state authoritarianism, the police suppression, the government corruption, the racist policies and the failed management of the pandemic that has not ended.

Following the grandiose march of 20 February and the de facto abolishment of the decree prohibiting gatherings, the protesters are stressing that “we are still living in a regime limiting individual and collective freedoms.”

 

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March
Next article334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

334 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 250,...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Sunday, 28 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Thieves go into a house from balcony and steal jewelry

gavriella -
The Police in Paphos are investigating a case of breaking into a house and stealing jewelry. According to the Police, yesterday a woman from Emba...
Read more
Local

President: Turkey received EU promises provided it will honour its obligations

gavriella -
Turkey has received promises over a positive agenda on the condition that it will honour its obligations to the EU and its member-states, Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros