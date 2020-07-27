Up to 350 people max at weddings till mid September

The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that as from August 22 and up until September 15 the maximum number of people sitting at an outdoors wedding or baptism dinner is 350.

The Ministry also reminded that, up until August 21, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings, concerts and other outdoor mass events is 250.

As for concerts, these are only allowed at open-air amphitheatres and not in any other outdoor spaces like stadiums.

And provided that all instructions set out in the Protocol for the operation of outdoor amphitheatres are strictly observed, Philenews reports.

In the past few days it has come to the attention of the appointed authorities that mass events took place in which the necessary measures were not observed regarding distancing and maximum people allowed to attend.

This information has been passed along to the police for further investigation so appropriate actions may be taken, while instructions were given to all relevant services to intensify controls and strictly impose fines in accordance to the law wherever violations are found.