NewsLocalUp to 30% rise in family violence cases by October this year...

Up to 30% rise in family violence cases by October this year compared to 2020

Family Violence
Family Violence

Police have recorded a 30% increase in reported cases of family violence by end of October this year compared to overall ones in 2020, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Specifically, a total of 2,725 cases were reported up until October compared to 1,860 in 2020, a total of 1,194 in 2019 and 942 in 2018.

One of the reasons behind the record increase in complaints seems to be the fact that citizens trust a bit more the police carrying out investigations.

Up until recently, most of family violence cases were left behind closed doors.

Specialized members of the police force are now handling such cases, according to police spokesman Christos Andreou.

He also said that violence in the family can be physical, psychological, sexual or financial.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleA house is covered in lights for the Christmas season in Somerville
Next articleUN-organized cocktail in Nicosia on Tuesday to bring together divided island’s leaders

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros