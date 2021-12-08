Up to 30% rise in family violence cases by October this year compared to 2020

Police have recorded a 30% increase in reported cases of family violence by end of October this year compared to overall ones in 2020, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Specifically, a total of 2,725 cases were reported up until October compared to 1,860 in 2020, a total of 1,194 in 2019 and 942 in 2018.

One of the reasons behind the record increase in complaints seems to be the fact that citizens trust a bit more the police carrying out investigations.

Up until recently, most of family violence cases were left behind closed doors.

Specialized members of the police force are now handling such cases, according to police spokesman Christos Andreou.

He also said that violence in the family can be physical, psychological, sexual or financial.