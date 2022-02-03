NewsLocalUnwavering commitment to deepening cooperation between US-Cyprus

Unwavering commitment to deepening cooperation between US-Cyprus

Changes in the foreign ministries of both Cyprus and the US over the past year seem to leave unaffected ongoing efforts to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

This is the message that comes out from Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides’ contacts in Washington DC that began on Tuesday with a meeting with his US counterpart Anthony Blinken.

A statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price after the meeting stressed Washington’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the Republic of Cyprus, including through the 3+1 mechanism with Greece and Israel.

The statement also said that talks focused on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the significance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two also underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on issues such as climate change and emerging technology through the upcoming signing of a bilateral Science and Technology Agreement.

In addition, Blinken had expressed continued US support to Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit all Cypriots.

