Unvaccinated people transmit the virus to children

Recently there has been an increase of admissions of children with Covid-19 at Makarion Hospital and according to Avraam Elias, this is due to the fact that children are infected by their close family and specifically by people who have not been vaccinated.

Doctor Elias noted that recently eight children infected by Covid-19 were recently treated at the same time at Makarion Hospital. He even added that most of them were infants.

He pointed out that the solution is the vaccination and added that he is in favor of vaccinating children 12 years and more, since many countries have done so after approval of EMA.

Currently, he said, there are five children at the Makarion Hospital, including three who are one month old.