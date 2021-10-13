Unvaccinated nurse suffering from Covid came into contact with six newborns

Makarion Hospital is on the alert after it was found that an unvaccinated nurse had tested positive to Covid-19. The nurse is working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and has come into contact with six newborns. The infants have so far tested negative but both the infants and the nurses will be tested again in the coming days.

OKYPY spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said that 25%of the staff in the said unit are not vaccinated but noted that 90% of the medical staff of the Makarion Hospital is vaccinated.