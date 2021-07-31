Unvaccinated are obliged to pay for their rapid tests, health minister says

‘The decision not to vaccinate means you need to pay for your own rapid tests’ said health minister Michalis Hadjipantelas today, noting that since the state provides a vaccine, rapid tests are not needed.

Following a visit to the Nicosia General hospital ER and commenting on the doing away of free rapid tests tomorrow, Hadjipantelas said that the cabinet reached this decision having looked into all the relevant data; ‘we have paid 26 million for rapid tests so far, without considering the rest of the expenses’, he added.

At this point in time, the health minister said, state hospitals will receive a much needed financial injection, also making clear that the state respected the views of unvaccinated citizens.

Authorities will continue to announce free rapid test areas for those exempt from payment.

Meanwhile, vaccinations at walk in centres have now reached 10 thousand 600.