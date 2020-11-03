Unusually high temperatures in Cyprus in October, record temperatures in July – October

Unusually high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas of Cyprus in October 2020, a press release by the Department of Meteorology says.

It adds that the combination of the extremely hot months of the period July, August and September 2020, makes the period as the warmest since 1983, when the Athalassa Radiosonde Station began operation. It also notes that July-October was the warmest such period since 1983 for the Athalassa station.

The daily maximum temperatures recorded in several stations were unusually high for the month of October.

The Athalassa Station recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 ° C on October 7, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded for the month of October since November 1, 1982, when the station was installed and began operation.

The maximum temperature of 38.7 ° C was recorded at Athienou station on October 6 and 7, 2020, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded for the month of October since November 21, 1978, when the station began operation.

The maximum temperature of 31.2 ° C has been recorded at the station of Prodromos Forest College on October 7, 2020, which is the highest maximum recorded for the month of October since December 1, 1958, when the station began operation.

In addition, the maximum temperature of 34.8 ° C was recorded at Larnaca Airport station on October 9, 2020, which is the highest maximum (as on October 14, 1998) recorded for the month of October from April 1, 1976, when the station was installed and operated.

