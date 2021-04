The Citizen Service Centers will serve the people from 08:00 until 14:30 on Holy Thursday.

A relevant announcement by the Personnel Department of the Finance Ministry noted that all Citizen Service Centers will be open in all districts.

It is noted that people should make a prior appointment through telephone as follows:

Nicosia 1 22446686 Paphos 26822400

Nicosia 2 22419191 Kolossi 25824300

Limassol 25829129 Polis Chrysochous 26821888

Larnaca 24815555 Pelendri 25813400

Famagusta 23300300