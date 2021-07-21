Until July 20th, 70.4% of adults were vaccinated with at least one dose, Ministry says

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that until the 20th of July, 70.4% of the adult population in Cyprus had been vaccinated with at least the first dose against COVID19, while 61.6% completed their vaccination scheme.

The vaccination coverage reached until yesterday 76.2% for the Famagusta district, 64.5% for the Larnaka district, for Limassol 68.5% for Nicosia 71.2% and for Pafos 78.8%.

According to the Ministry of Health, until July 20, the vaccination coverage with at least 1 dose is at 22.1% for the age group 16-17, at 36.2% for the age group 18-19 at 36.2% while for those 20-29 it stands at 45.9%. For the age group 30-39 it reaches 60.8%, the age group 40 to 49 is at 79.8% and 77.1% is the coverage for the ages 50 to 59 years.

The Ministry of Health says that the vaccination coverage is significantly high in older age groups adding that persons aged 60 to 69 have a vaccination coverage of 85.1%, while 93.5% is the coverage for the age group 70-79 and for those over 80 years it reaches 94.1% .

Meanwhile, Charalambos Charilaou, spokesperson of the State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY), told CNA that the next few days will be very difficult for the health system, since admissions to hospitals are increasing rapidly.

Replying to CNA questions, Charilaou said that a special plan for the operation of new COVID 19 wards is being applied.

“The situation is alarming. Day by day the number of hospital admissions is increasing and they are more than the discharges”, he said, adding that “the next days will be very difficult”.

He pointed out that to address the situation, since last night another ward opened in the Limassol General Hospital to meet the growing needs, adding that more wards could open in other hospitals if needed.