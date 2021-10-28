Unsteady weather until Sunday

A low pressure system is affecting Cyprus. There will be increased cloud coverage at times and a thin layer of dust in the air. Local showers or isolated thunderstorms are expected mainly on the mountains but also in other areas.

Today Thursday the will be partly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will be variable, moderate to strong at times, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 17 C in the mountains, 26 C in the coastal areas.

On Friday the weather will be mainly fine with possible isolated local showers and thunderstorms mainly on the mountains.

On Saturday, the weather will be initially fine but as of noon local showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The same applies for Sunday.

The temperature will fall a bit until Saturday to be around the average seasonal one.